Exclusive: Springfield Armory XD-S Mod.2 in 9mm

By Michael O. Humphries

Springfield just never seems to rest on its laurels. From bringing a semi-auto version of the M14 to the civilian market in the 1970’s with its M1A to introducing a line of high-quality 1911’s to the popular and innovative XD line, Springfield’s always aiming to stay abreast of the cutting-edge. So, it should be no surprise that it has introduced a new version of its capable XD-S Mod.2 3.3″ pistol for the CCW market.

While the original pistol was chambered in the hard-hitting .45 ACP round, the new version packs in the popular 9mm round for a lighter-kicking yet fully capable EDC pistol. However, this is not simply the same pistol rechambered for a smaller round. The entire gun has been re-engineered to employ a smaller frame and slimmer profile, providing the shooter with a very concealable CCW gun.

Measuring less than 1″ in width, the new 9mm weighs 21.5 oz., has a height of 4.3″ and an overall length of 6.3″. Standard capacity is 7 rounds with the flush-fitting magazine and 9 rounds with the included extended magazine. The flush-fitting mag comes with a “pinkie” extension floorplate as well as a flush plate.

Everything else you have come to love about the XD-S is here on the 9mm, from the short accessory rail to the effective frame texturing to the excellent sights made up of an Ameri-Glo Pro-Glo tritium front sight mated up to a tactical-rack serrated rear sight unit. Price of the pistol is a reasonable MSRP of $586. To learn more, visit https://www.springfield-armory.com/products/xd-s-mod-2-3-3-single-stack-9mm/.