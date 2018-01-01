Exclusive: Springfield Armory XD-S Mod.2 in 9mm

The XD-S Mod.2 has been downsized for the popular 9mm cartridge. Images courtesy of Springfield Armory.

By Michael O. Humphries

Springfield just never seems to rest on its laurels. From bringing a semi-auto version of the M14 to the civilian market in the 1970’s with its M1A to introducing a line of high-quality 1911’s to the popular and innovative XD line, Springfield’s always aiming to stay abreast of the cutting-edge. So, it should be no surprise that it has introduced a new version of its capable XD-S Mod.2 3.3″ pistol for the CCW market.

The pistol is slimmer and smaller than the original .45 version, measuring less than 1″ in width.

While the original pistol was chambered in the hard-hitting .45 ACP round, the new version packs in the popular 9mm round for a lighter-kicking yet fully capable EDC pistol. However, this is not simply the same pistol rechambered for a smaller round. The entire gun has been re-engineered to employ a smaller frame and slimmer profile, providing the shooter with a very concealable CCW gun.

The decisively textured grip frame ensures you maintain a solid hold on the pistol. Note the integrated grip safety.

Measuring less than 1″ in width, the new 9mm weighs 21.5 oz., has a height of 4.3″ and an overall length of 6.3″. Standard capacity is 7 rounds with the flush-fitting magazine and 9 rounds with the included extended magazine. The flush-fitting mag comes with a “pinkie” extension floorplate as well as a flush plate.

With an overall length of 6.3″ and a standard capacity of 7+1, the new 9mm is ready for CCW use.

Everything else you have come to love about the XD-S is here on the 9mm, from the short accessory rail to the effective frame texturing to the excellent sights made up of an Ameri-Glo Pro-Glo tritium front sight mated up to a tactical-rack serrated rear sight unit. Price of the pistol is a reasonable MSRP of $586. To learn more, visit https://www.springfield-armory.com/products/xd-s-mod-2-3-3-single-stack-9mm/.

 

