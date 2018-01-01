Exclusive: Springfield Armory’s SAINT Edge Pistol

By Tank Hoover

The folks at Springfield Armory (SA) never cease to amaze me — they keep releasing very seductive shooters for our well being. Their TRP 1911’s, Polymer XD(M) high-capacity 10mm and now, a wicked wonder they call the SAINT Edge Pistol to scratch any AR-pistol plight we may have. Bordering on a custom build, the SAINT is as close as you can get to custom with the advantage of factory pricing and convenience.

Any pistol capable of popping 30 rounds of 5.56mm has to be good, right? And fun? You betcha! It’s practical too, for home- and self-defense. Let’s take a closer look at my “little friend.”

Quality Counts

Starting with the upper and lower receivers, both are made of forged Type III, hard coated, anodized 7075 T6 aluminum billets, providing strength and durability. The lower has the added benefit of the Accu-Tite Tension System, better securing the fit between the lower and upper receivers, and improving accuracy.

The barrel is 10.3″ with a lightweight profile CMU and has a 1:8″ twist — perfect for a wide range of bullet weights. The barrel comes with a Melonite treatment for added durability, rust prevention and longer lifespan. SA low profile, flip-up sights with dual aperture rear and ½ MOA windage adjustment are standard. The front sight has ½ MOA elevation adjustment and the barrel has an A-2 type flash suppressor.

The handguard is a patent-pending M-LOK aluminum free-floating with SA locking tabs and forward hand stop. The gas system is SA low-profile 0.625″ adjustable. A Bravo Company Mod 3 pistol grip ensures comfort and control. Combined with the Maxim Defense CQB adjustable four-position forearm brace, a variety of shooting styles can be employed for utmost accuracy and stability.

The trigger is SA proprietary match single stage with a short reset, making it one of the finest factory trigger pulls available.

Heart Of The Matter

The bolt carrier group is an enhanced M16 Melonite coated, MPT/9310 steel full-auto bolt. The charging handle is SA midsize for easy manipulation. The safety switch is ambidextrous.

Spectacular Specs

At full extension of the forearm brace, the SAINT is but a scant 28.5″ and shrinks down to 24.6″ when collapsed, in a compact, “carry-able” configuration. Weight is 5 lbs., 11.5 oz.

The SAINT is a quaint pistol “shouldering” on the miraculous. It’s the pistol that shoots like a carbine with its familiar AR platform. MSRP is $1559 and it ships with a soft case.

For more info: https://www.springfield-armory.com/; Springfield Armory, Ph: (800) 680-6866.