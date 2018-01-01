Exclusive: Springfield Professional Model 1911 9mm

By Michael O. Humphries

The Springfield Armory Custom Shop Professional Model 1911 has a rich and storied history, having been developed and produced for a pistol contract with the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team (HRT). Being able to build a pistol to those high standards says a lot about what the Custom Shop is capable of achieving. In fact, the shop is staffed with pistolsmiths with more than 200 years of combined experience building custom guns.

“The Springfield Armory Custom Shop is a collection of over 200 years of experience trying to reach the absolute pinnacle of what custom 1911 gunsmithing is,” says Springfield Armory Custom Shop Pistolsmith, Troy Schulz. “What we’re ultimately aiming for is absolute perfection.”

New from the Custom Shop is a 9mm version of the Professional Model, taking everything that makes the .45 ACP model great and adding the pleasant shooting characteristics of the 9mm round. Benefitting from obsessive attention to detail, the hand-built 9mm pistols are priced at an MSRP of $3,295.

In addition, Springfield has released a behind-the-scenes video about the Custom Shop, giving you an insider’s look at where the magic happens. Interviews with the pistolsmiths who create these masterpieces give you insight into the people behind these working pieces of art.



To learn more, visit http://www.springfield-armory.com/custom/.