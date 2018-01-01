Exclusive: Springfield Professional Model 1911 9mm

By Michael O. Humphries

The Springfield Armory Custom Shop Professional Model 1911 has a rich and storied history, having been developed and produced for a pistol contract with the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team (HRT). Being able to build a pistol to those high standards says a lot about what the Custom Shop is capable of achieving. In fact, the shop is staffed with pistolsmiths with more than 200 years of combined experience building custom guns.

The Custom Shop Professional Model is now available in 9mm. Images courtesy of the manufacturer.

Originally designed for an FBI pistol contract, the Professional Model is designed to offer cutting-edge performance.

“The Springfield Armory Custom Shop is a collection of over 200 years of experience trying to reach the absolute pinnacle of what custom 1911 gunsmithing is,” says Springfield Armory Custom Shop Pistolsmith, Troy Schulz.  “What we’re ultimately aiming for is absolute perfection.”

The Professional Model is designed as a working piece of art, from its flared and extended mag well to its National Match barrel and bushing.

New from the Custom Shop is a 9mm version of the Professional Model, taking everything that makes the .45 ACP model great and adding the pleasant shooting characteristics of the 9mm round. Benefitting from obsessive attention to detail, the hand-built 9mm pistols are priced at an MSRP of $3,295.

The beautiful Professional Model in 9mm represents the true capabilities of the Springfield Armory Custom Shop.

In addition, Springfield has released a behind-the-scenes video about the Custom Shop, giving you an insider’s look at where the magic happens. Interviews with the pistolsmiths who create these masterpieces give you insight into the people behind these working pieces of art.

To learn more, visit http://www.springfield-armory.com/custom/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

(Spamcheck Enabled)

~