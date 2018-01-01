Exclusive: Springfield’s Deep Cover .380 Goes Dark: The 911, Now in Black Nitride

The 911 is now available in an all-black finish. Images courtesy of Springfield Armory.

Michael O. Humphries

Fans of the 911 pistol from Springfield Armory will be happy to hear that the tiny pistol is now available with a black nitride finish. For those unfamiliar with the design, it’s an ultra-compact .380 ACP pistol with a single-action trigger, slim single-column magazine in 6+1 and extended 7+1 capacities, and a light weight of 12.6 oz.

The black nitride 911 has all the features that made the 911 so popular, including a slide catch lever.

I had a chance to review the 911 in its two-tone, stainless steel slide topped form for the July/August 2018 issue of American Handgunner and came away very impressed with its performance, small size and “big gun” handling characteristics. From its tritium dot sights with a “cocking” ledge on the rear unit to its slide catch lever to its excellent G10 grips with texturing matching that of the front- and backstrap, the little 911 was almost like a shrunken 1911 — even down to its frame-mounted ambi safety.

The black nitride finish matches nicely with the black and green G10 grip panels.

Obviously, the pistol is designed for CCW, due in no small part to its tiny size that still packs .380 power. And, while the two-tone stainless and black gun was an eye-catcher, it makes a lot of sense to have an all-black version that would be even more low key for discreet carry. That need is addressed with this new all-black version of the 911 pistol. For those unfamiliar with the finish, the black nitride coating on the 911 is a corrosion- and abrasion-resistant finish that not only gives the pistol a dark finish but also helps make it more resistant to hard wear and tear. MSRP of the all-black version of the pistol is $599.

For more information, visit https://www.springfield-armory.com/911-series/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

(Spamcheck Enabled)

~