Exclusive: Springfield’s Deep Cover .380 Goes Dark: The 911, Now in Black Nitride

Michael O. Humphries

Fans of the 911 pistol from Springfield Armory will be happy to hear that the tiny pistol is now available with a black nitride finish. For those unfamiliar with the design, it’s an ultra-compact .380 ACP pistol with a single-action trigger, slim single-column magazine in 6+1 and extended 7+1 capacities, and a light weight of 12.6 oz.

I had a chance to review the 911 in its two-tone, stainless steel slide topped form for the July/August 2018 issue of American Handgunner and came away very impressed with its performance, small size and “big gun” handling characteristics. From its tritium dot sights with a “cocking” ledge on the rear unit to its slide catch lever to its excellent G10 grips with texturing matching that of the front- and backstrap, the little 911 was almost like a shrunken 1911 — even down to its frame-mounted ambi safety.

Obviously, the pistol is designed for CCW, due in no small part to its tiny size that still packs .380 power. And, while the two-tone stainless and black gun was an eye-catcher, it makes a lot of sense to have an all-black version that would be even more low key for discreet carry. That need is addressed with this new all-black version of the 911 pistol. For those unfamiliar with the finish, the black nitride coating on the 911 is a corrosion- and abrasion-resistant finish that not only gives the pistol a dark finish but also helps make it more resistant to hard wear and tear. MSRP of the all-black version of the pistol is $599.

For more information, visit https://www.springfield-armory.com/911-series/.