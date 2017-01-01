Exclusive: STI DVC Carry

A High Quality, Low Profile 9mm For Concealed Carry

By Tank Hoover

STI is committed to making the finest custom guns in the market and the DVC Carry model is proof in the pudding supporting that pledge. The DVC Carry exemplifies what the meshing of modern machining and hand craftsmanship can accomplish.

When holding the DVC Carry, weight and quality are the predominant features that stand out for the concealed carrier, or shooter who appreciates the finer “tools of the trade” in firearms.

The aluminum frame, paired with the slide lightening cutouts, contribute to a lightweight 26 oz., unloaded. The 3.9″ bull barrel is TiAN coated for good looks and durability while the slide and frame are DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) finished, black in color.

The grip is shortened for easier concealment and is only 1.3″ wide while still capable of carrying a high capacity 15-round magazine. A second extended grip 17-round magazine is also included.

The stocks are stippled by Extreme Shooters, promoting a positive grip that feels “just right” while providing stylish good looks. Low profile sights with a tritium front-sight round out the custom features for quick snag-free draws, good sight picture and fast target acquisition in low-light situations.

Trigger pull is factory set at a clean crisp 3.5 lbs.

A Bit About STI International

STI International is based out of Georgetown, Texas, and introduced EDM (Electrical Discharged Machining) of hammers, sears and components to the firearm industry along with the invention of the legendary 2011 platform. Every STI gun is handcrafted by a certified gunsmith and then checked for quality assurance in over 30 different categories. Each sear and hammer is EDM wire cut, built to oversize tolerances, so they can be hand fit for a custom feel and optimal performance.

The STI DVC Carry has a MSRP of $2,999. For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/sti-international-inc/, (800) 959-8201