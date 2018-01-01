Exclusive: Streamlight TLR-8 Weapon Light Series

By Tank Hoover

When I was a “rookie” police officer in 1985, Streamlight had a reputation for providing strong, durable and most importantly “bright” flashlights that were also “rechargeable.” Considered magical by cops working the nightshift, being made of metal didn’t hurt their reputation either … a far cry from our department-issued two D-cell plastic flashlights with incandescent bulbs. We gladly shelled out our own money to have such a superior flashlight.

Today, Streamlight is still setting the trend with a large array of tactical lights and lasers allowing professionals and civilians to optimize the effectiveness of their firearms while investigating suspicious activities in low-light scenarios.

The TLR-8 Weapon Light/Laser Series

This year, Streamlight introduced the TLR-8 Weapon Light/Laser Series, a high performance, low profile sighting device to the TLR series of rail-mounted tactical light systems. The TLR-8 also features an integrated red aiming laser.

The new system is among the smallest rail-mounted lights in the TLR line, delivering 500 lumens to any low/no light situation. Mounting onto a variety of compact and full-sized pistols, the TLR-8 provides safety and versatility with enhanced target identification and aim in low-light environments.

The TLR-8 has two modes of operation, a steady light providing constant illumination and a disorienting strobe feature for suspicious targets. The TLR-8’s red laser provides accurate point of aim in low/no light conditions after proper sight-in.

Technical Tidbits

The TLR-8 Weapon Light/Laser runs on a single 3-volt CR123A lithium battery. It features a powerful LED delivering 4,300 candela and 500 lumens. Put in laymen’s terms, it’s going to temporarily blind anyone looking into a light so bright. The battery provides approximately 1.5 hours of constant light/strobe use and 18 hours of laser-only operation.

Mounting/removing of the TLR-8 is quick, easy and secure, and is easily accomplished with one hand — safely away from the muzzle. A “safe” lock feature keeps light/laser from activating prematurely for tactical or clandestine reasons.

A key kit is supplied to allow mounting to a large array of handguns of any light on the market.

The TLR-8 is constructed of 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish. Weight is a measly 2.64 oz., and length is 2.15″.

Give yourself the tactical edge with Streamlight’s TLR-8 Light/laser to illuminate and identify the threat.

The Streamlight TLR-8 Weapon Light System has an MSRP of $350.

