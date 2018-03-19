Exclusive: Taurus 1911 Commander

By Tank Hoover

The “bigger is better” theme seems to be the American way of life. Cars, calibers, houses and dogs are all case in point. However, when it comes to concealed carry, the opposite is true. A smaller packing piece is easier to mask, right?

But what happens when we combine a smaller, handier packing piece with a large caliber? Say .45 ACP perhaps? We have the best of both worlds, in a proven package, with plenty of punch! Pretty cool, huh?

Apparently Taurus was listening and recently announced the expansion of their 1911 line to include the convenient Commander model. Taurus first released their popular 1911 series in 2005, matching several custom features in an affordable platform.

Commanding Presence

The Commander’s shorter profile sports a 4.25″ barrel while maintaining a hand filling, full-size grip — promoting control in a concealable pistol. The Taurus 1911 .45 ACP Commander has an 8+1 capacity, perfect for protecting your family whether at home or away. No one will be the wiser, as you wisely wear your Commander.

The Taurus Commander has a monochromatic black-on-black finish, which is both durable and good-looking. Novak drift adjustable front and rear sights provide a sharp sight picture and are snag-free while drawing. An extended beavertail combats muzzle-flip and protects against slide bite, and checkered grips provide texture for positive handling without snagging clothing.

Standard Specs

Built with industry standard components, the Taurus Commander is easy to customize. It’s a single-action-only with an external hammer firing system.

The slide is made of carbon steel for strength and durability. Dovetailed slots hold the Novak drift-adjustable sights in place. Front and rear serrations provide positive grip during slide manipulation and press-check. A traditional thumb-latch safety, classic Commander hammer and skeletonized trigger are standard features.

The Taurus Commander is 7.9″ in length and 5.7″ in height. It weighs 38 oz. and is 1.3″ thick. It ships with two steel magazines.

Taurus’ Commander offers a lot of features at a reasonable price. This bull will fight, without the bite … of a high price tag! Let “El Toro” keep you safe.

The MSRP is $609. For more info: www.americanhandgunner.com/company/taurus-international-firearms