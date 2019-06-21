Seattle gun tax revenue shrinks…again

This was as predictable as gray skies in November: For the third year in a row, revenue from a special “gun violence tax” that the City of Seattle adopted in the summer of 2015 has declined.



Initially, proponents of this tax on the sale of guns and ammunition predicted an annual take of between $300,000 and $500,000. The tax charges $25 for every gun sale and 5 cents for every round of centerfire ammunition sold within city limits.



This correspondent had to sue the city in my role as senior editor of The Gun Mag.com, with support from the Second Amendment Foundation, to force them to disclose the revenue under a Public Records Act request.



In 2016, the city took in only $103,766.22, a far cry from the half-million originally envisioned. In 2017, the tax pulled in a more embarrassing $93,220.74, and last year, the figure was a dismal $77,518.



Passage of the tax forced one major gun dealer to relocate to another county. The other big dealer now refers all of his firearm buyers to his other location, also in a different county.



Many believe the intent of the tax all along was to push gun retailers out of the city, as though that would be a panacea to violent crime. But that didn’t happen, either. In 2016, there were 18 homicides reported in Seattle. The following year, that went up to 28. Last year the city logged 32 slayings.



How’s that Utopian thing working out for you, Seattle?







