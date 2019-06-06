Aimpoint Acro P-1

“ACRO” is a testosterone-laden acronym for Advanced Combat Reflex Optic, although 99.9% of us will just call it the “ACRO” for simplicity sake. The P-1 means it’s numero uno for pistols, but it’s handy on carbines and shotguns, too!



In the world of accessory sights, small is best and the ACRO P-1 is the smallest enclosed system on the market. Being enclosed protects the emitter of the red dot from moisture and other environmental interferences, giving it more reliability.



This petite sighting piece was developed for pistols and other weapon platforms requiring a small, enclosed red dot system. It’s the only sight in its size category tested for shock, vibration, temperature span and other stresses.



Able to withstand 20,000 rounds on a .40 S&W caliber pistol slide, the ACRO P-1 is proven in ruggedness and reliability. Its small stature gives it versatility, making it perfect for either a primary, or secondary back-up sight.



Battery life of the lithium CR1225 is 1.5 years on 6 of 10 positions. Battery change is conveniently possible with sight still mounted on slide, not interfering with zero. The ACRO P-1 is NVD compatible and is submersible to a depth of 25 meters without compromise.