As a cop, I was trained to realize there would be a gun on every single call I responded to… my own. This sobering fact gave me a real respect for gun discipline, that is, always blading your gun away from any citizen contact, keeping your body between anyone and your gun, all the time.



This is commonly called the “interrogation stance” and it becomes second nature, after doing it long enough. Subtly done, most citizens never recognized it, and yet old retired cops still do it, even while talking among themselves.