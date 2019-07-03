Blackhawk’s New
T-Series Holsters
The L2D & L3D Systems
As a cop, I was trained to realize there would be a gun on every single call I responded to… my own. This sobering fact gave me a real respect for gun discipline, that is, always blading your gun away from any citizen contact, keeping your body between anyone and your gun, all the time.
This is commonly called the “interrogation stance” and it becomes second nature, after doing it long enough. Subtly done, most citizens never recognized it, and yet old retired cops still do it, even while talking among themselves.
Training Is Paramount
The last duty holster I was issued by our Department was a Safariland Level 3 holster. There was a button that had to be depressed, along with a retention strap and finally, a little twist was needed to free your gun, while drawing.
We spent a week transitioning with the new holster, re-training ourselves how to draw. It was necessary training, one our training staff recognized, and one I was grateful for, because I knew under stress, we all revert back to training, and I sure didn’t want to revert back to drawing as I would from my old holster. There’s a big lesson here.
T-Series L2D & L3D Makes It Natural
The T-Series line of holsters works on the same concept for a duty style holster, but has made their locking system more “user friendly” and natural. Following the Master Grip Principle, your thumb naturally falls on the “thumb-release” freeing your gun for drawing.
Both holster styles offer low-friction internal material for smooth and effortless drawing while also dampening any sound while holstering or drawing when stealth mode is necessary. The T-Series offers protection for your gun in a non-bulk, sleek design package that is durable and long lasting.
The outer shell is made of a proprietary glass reinforced material while the interior is comprised of a low-friction, soft touch thermoplastic.
The exterior also has an exterior groove for trigger finger indexing, assuring proper alignment while establishing your Master Grip, which naturally aligns your thumb to the release button, allowing you to draw your gun.
Another convenient feature is the belt loop attachment system, which is easily opened, by removing 2 screws, for installation onto your duty belt. There’s no need to remove items from your belt for proper holster placement. Once placement is made, simply replace screws and tighten the screws. Tension will prevent your holster from sliding on your belt.
Strap It!
For the more secure L3D system, a retention strap is added over the back of the pistol slide.
MSRP for the L2D is $129.95 and $149.95 for the L3D.
For further information, go to: https://blackhawk.com