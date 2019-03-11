‘Constitutional Carry’ part of the bigger ‘2A sanctuary movement’

Run Some Numbers

Break out a pocket calculator and run a few numbers.



By some estimates there are more than 350 million guns in private ownership in the United States. Annually, guns are used in roughly 10,000 to 14,000 homicides, depending upon whose numbers you believe. The FBI Uniform Crime Report is on the low end and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are on the high side.



The CDC estimates on the number of people injured with firearms annually ranges anywhere from 31,000 to 236,000, according to a report at FiveThirtyEight.com. With a spread like that, any number should be approached with skepticism.



Given those numbers, it still amounts to a small fraction of all the guns in private hands that are ever involved in a crime or firearms injury.



In Arizona, one of the “Constitutional Carry” states, the Department of Public Safety keeps tabs on the number of concealed carry permits in circulation, even though people don’t need one. At last report, there were more than 341,000 active permits, while 4,475 had been suspended and 1,223 had been revoked. Again, those numbers in Arizona represent a fraction of permits held by legally-armed citizens.