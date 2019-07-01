Handguns Of WWII Part 7

Safeties

One aspect of the 1911/1911A1 differed from all other World War II handguns. That is they have three safeties. One is a half-cock notch for the hammer. The second is a thumb-operated one on the left side of the frame. The third is the grip safety; meaning the pistol cannot fire unless the shooter’s hand is around the grip depressing it. The latter one is a holdover from the horse soldier era, and its purpose was to keep cavalrymen from shooting themselves or their horses.



US military doctrine was that the 1911/1911A1 be carried normally with magazine inserted but with chamber empty. Decades ago an older shooting friend who had served as one of the last US horse soldiers in the early 1940s told me he witnessed at least two cavalry trainees accidentally shooting their horses in the head while doing mounted drills. He couldn’t remember what happened to those miscreants afterwards.



Although the term “1911” in many peoples’ minds is synonymous with “Colt .45 Auto” it is fact these pistols were produced by several other manufacturers both prior to and during World War II. Such companies were Remington Arms, Springfield Armory, Remington Rand, Ithaca, Union Switch & Signal, and even Singer, the sewing machine manufacturer.



During World War II the most prolific manufacturer was Remington Rand, former maker of typewriters; an item declared non-essential to the war effort in 1942. Another fact is after the war ended in 1945 the US Government bought no more .45 Auto pistols, although “standard issue” remained the 1911A1 until the official switch to 9mm began in 1985. That means those remaining in government inventory were used, abused and rebuilt many times. This was aided by the fact John M. Browning wisely incorporated a barrel into his 1911 design that can be replaces in minutes.