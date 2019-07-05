Duke Learns

By age 17 I was perusing every month’s issue of The American Rifleman. I found an advertisement for some newly imported French 7.65mm Long ammunition. By then Dad had no objection to me ordering some for trying in the long-unfired Model 1935A. It was steel-cased, grungy looking stuff but every round went off. Stoppages with the old pistol were common, which could have stemmed from years of my youthful mishandling.



Now back to where Dad got it. Our small coal mining town’s chief of police’s name was Rossi Bucci (pronounced Butch). He was of Italian heritage as was my father. Dad said Rossi Butch “gave” him that pistol after taking it off a drunk. I suspect it also had something to do with Dad being a bill collector.



Late in high school Rossi Bucci’s son Mike and I became friends. We were about the only two guys in our class with firearms interest, so starting in our senior year we shot together often. Eventually Butch, as we all called him, saw my old French pistol and just had to have it. I stressed to him ammo was nigh on impossible to get, but I may have neglected to mention his father had given it to my father.



Finally we settled on the sum of $12.50 for pistol with holster, and to my surprise Butch quickly discovered it would work as a single shot with .32 Auto factory loads. So much for Dad’s feeling of security because there was “no ammunition” for it.



Eventually “Butch” broke the Model 1935’s firing pin and I have no idea what ever became of it. At age 21, my first shooting friend, Mike Bucci, died of cancer while I was on one of my forays “out west.” “Butch” was responsible for me getting my first Colt SAA, but that’s another story.