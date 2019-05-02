It’s May, and the political silly season is definitely on

New Book Says NRA Can Be Defeated

At this writing several days ago, a new book titled Guns Down – How to Defeat the NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns, by Igor Volsky, co-funder of Guns Down America, had just been announced.



The promo says “Ninety-six people die from guns in America every single day.” It’s an alarming figure but about two-thirds of those fatalities are suicides, and there are also some accidents, and justifiable slayings by police and armed private citizens. The promo acknowledges that the number of murders is approximately 12,000, and when one breaks out a pocket calculator and compares that number with the estimated number of gun owners (about 100 million) and the number of firearms (at least 350 million and probably closer to 400-450 million, depending upon whose estimates one believes), those slayings represent a fraction of a fraction.



Granted, any murder is a tragic thing, but tens of millions of honest gun owners didn’t harm anyone.



According to the promo, “Volsky tells the story of how he took on the NRA just by using his Twitter account.” He reportedly found “common ground with gun enthusiasts after spending two days shooting guns in the desert.” Right, 48 hours is all one needs to get firmly entrenched in the American gun culture.



“An aggressive licensing and registration initiative, federal and state buybacks of millions of guns, and tighter regulation of the gun industry, the gun lobby, and gun sellers will build safer communities for all,” the book promo contends.



Skip the Second Amendment for just a moment and wonder whether the author ever heard of the First Amendment. We are, after all, talking about restraining a constitutionally enumerated fundamental right.



