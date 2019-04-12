Kahr’s ‘Fallen Officer’ Program Donates Customized Gun for Fund Raising

It’s the Fallen Officer program, designed to honor fallen officers and raise money for their families in the process. Under this program, Kahr will donate a Thin Blue Line model PM9 pistol customized with the name of the fallen officer on the side of the slide, and his or her badge number and “end of watch” date engraved on the top.



According to a news release from Kahr, “The gun can then be used to raise money for the family or remain with the family as a keepsake.”



Kahr is now accepting applications, which are available to the officer’s law enforcement agency, or to family or friends of the fallen officer.



In the company’s announcement, Jodi DePorter, director of marketing for the Kahr Firearms Group, stated, “Kahr Firearms Group has made it a priority to continue to show support to the brave law enforcement officers who serve and protect us and their families. We are proud to offer the Kahr Arms Fallen Officer Program again this year in an effort to help the families of those officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”



The Thin Blue Line PM9 model’s slide is finished in Armor Black Cerakote, while other exposed metal surfaces are blacked out, and there is a blue line that circles around the slide. The pistol has TruGlo Tactical Night Sights, and it comes with two flush-fit six-round magazines and an extended seven-rounder, and all three are also blackened for concealed carry.



By no small coincidence, Insider Online found the announcement of this program extension in our INBOX on the day that a Washington State sheriff’s deputy was laid to rest. Ryan Thompson, a veteran of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department, was gunned down by a man who was in this country illegally, years after his work visa had expired.



But Washington is a “sanctuary state,” a fact that Gov. Jay Inslee, one of the many Democrats running to be the next president, claims to be proud of. Inslee took some heat from KIRO Radio midday host Dori Monson in a blistering column published at http://MyNorthwest.com.



