Kimber KHX Pro (OR) .45 ACP

Kimber KHX Pro .45 ACP

The Kimber KHX Pro comes in either 9mm or .45ACP. The frame and slide are constructed of stainless steel and has a stylish KimPro gray finish. It has the KimPro width of 1.28”. The slide sports rear serrations in an overlapping, hexagonal honeycombed pattern, extending over slide top, providing positive purchase for slide manipulation.



The hammer is skeletonized, ensuring a lightening fast hammer strike. The frame is bobtailed, for comfort and ease of concealment. No grip-frame corner digging in your side. Ejection port is flared for positive ejection



The match-grade barrel is 4” in length, made of stainless steel and has a left turn rate of twist of 1:16. Sights are optic ready with a radius of 5.7”. Grips are Hogue Enhanced MagGrip G-10 with a friction-inducing pattern, along with a matching G10 mainspring housing.



The trigger is Premium Aluminum, skeletonized, with a factory setting between 4-5 pounds. Sights are 3-dot, white in color. The one-piece rear sight is part of the cover plate, when a red dot sight is not in use. The front sight is co-witness sized for a red dot sight.