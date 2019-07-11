When talking about concealed carry, size matters — especially a lack thereof. The smaller the gun, the easier and more convenient it is to carry, making you more likely to do so … which is exactly what we want. An armed society is a polite society and a safer one, indeed!



The folks at Kimber know this and their Micro 9 Stainless DN (Day/Night Sights) is a packing-piece full of features you’ll love! While small, the Micro 9 is large enough to comfortably grip with your hand, operate the controls and shoot accurately. Chambered in 9mm, this proven round — especially with today’s defensive offerings — is up for the task of keeping you and your family safe with its 7+1 capacity.