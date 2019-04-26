NRA annual meetings this weekend in Indy

For Trump, this makes the third visit in a row after gun owners helped in critical states to put his Electoral College numbers over the top, surprising everyone including Hillary Rodham Clinton and her media cheerleaders. Until Trump won in 2016, it had been a very long time since a president had visited with the NRA at its annual convention. He was in Atlanta and Dallas, and now Indy.



The Friday (today!) event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Lucas Oil Stadium, and Trump will likely have company. Other dignitaries typically show up at the Leadership Forum, and keep in perspective that Vice President Mike Pence was once governor of Indiana, and represented the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Since Trump took the White House, he has appointed two conservative associate justices to the U.S. Supreme Court—Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh—and the high court has accepted at least one Second Amendment case from New York. That’s a good sign, and perhaps a good omen that the court may now be accepting gun rights cases, which would be long overdue since it has been nine years since the court ruled affirmatively in McDonald v. City of Chicago, a Second Amendment Foundation case.



He has also made several appointments to the lower federal courts, even bringing some balance to the notoriously liberal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.



Expectations are for a big turnout of gun owners at the Indy convention. We’ll know in a few days if those forecasts are accurate.