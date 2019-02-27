Before Capitol Hill gun prohibitionists and their cheerleaders get too giddy, a little study of the FBI Uniform Crime Report, which is published annually every September, might be in order. A quick look at the data reveals something that gun owners figured out ages ago.



Pass all the gun control laws you want. The data shows that people will keep killing each other as they have done throughout history. Long before firearms ever came along in the course of human development, our ancestors became rather skilled at killing one another. They just did it more up close and personal with stones or clubs, swords or knives, or with bows and arrows, slings and rocks, spears and whatever other kind of implement they could throw together.



The FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2017, the most recent year for which data is available, tells the tale. That year, 15,129 people were murdered, the FBI data says. Of those, 10,982 were slain with firearms, which is nothing to be proud of, but 1,591 other folks were stabbed fatally, another 467 were beaten to death with blunt objects and 692 were stomped, choked or pounded with fists into eternity.



There’s an interesting regional breakdown contained in the FBI report. In 2017, guns were the most popular murder weapon across the map, but with this breakdown:



• In the Northeast, guns accounted for 67 percent of the slayings

• In the Midwest, guns were used in 76.3 percent of murders

• Down south the data was a close match with guns used in 76.0 percent of killings

• In the West, guns accounted for 65.7 percent of murders.



Now, in the Northeast and out West, lethal stabbings accounted for 14.5 percent of all the murders in both regions. Knives were used in only 7.5 percent of slayings in the Midwest and 8.8 percent of the killings down south.



Now break out your pocket calculators and run some numbers. There are, by some estimates, somewhere north of 350 million guns in the United States, and that might be a conservative guess. The 10,982 used in homicides amount to a fraction of a fraction of all of those firearms that were used to harm anybody.



Even if you add the number of armed robberies (there were an estimated 319,356 robberies in 2017 of which many involved firearms), plus at least some of the 135,755 reported rapes and many of the 810,825 aggravated assaults in the FBI report, you still are dealing with a fraction of all the firearms now in private ownership.

