Dave’s old Western folder, a pocket knife of the “old breed.” It’s been part of many adventures and has an edge that’s obviously seen a lot of sharpening stones.)



My first pocket knife was a two-blade Western with a clip point and a stockman’s blade. I think it cost me three or four bucks at the hardware store, but it held a razor edge after I carefully honed it on my dad’s oilstone. I actually once shaved with it.



I carried that knife from the fifth or sixth grade forward into junior high and then senior high. Once a shop teacher asked to borrow it when he reached for his own and it wasn’t there. He knew mine was, and it never translated to a trip to the principal’s office followed by suspension or expulsion and prosecution. How did I ever survive?



That first knife was a beater when it was retired. One of the plastic handle scales had broken off and I replaced it with a strip of leather. The knife was eventually replaced by another Western, this one with three blades into which I carved my initials with a fine file.



I’ve gutted trout, cut the tail off a raccoon I shot with a pistol, whittled more starter chips for the morning fire than I can remember, breasted grouse, dug out slivers, cut string, rope and even a dinner steak or two with pocket knives.