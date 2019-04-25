Performance Center S&W
45 Shield 2.0 w/ Ported
Barrel & Slide
The mere words “Performance Center” blended with the moniker S&W, brings a wry smile across the lips of those who know a thing or two about guns. They realize they’re in store for something special; where guns are given the highest attention to detail with options only available from the “Center.” These guns are the crown jewel of S&W.
A few years ago, S&W took their full-sized, polymer-framed, striker-fired M&P pistols and transformed them into perfect concealed carry pistols by slimming their profile and lightening their weight, giving us the Shield 2.0.
Performance Center Pride
S&W took things a bit further by running the Shield 2.0’s through their famous Performance Center to offer premium features, including a factory ported barrel and slide. These ports lessen recoil and muzzle-flip, while also conveniently reducing a few ounces of total weight from your shooter.
The action is tuned by the Performance Center, as only they can do, including a smoother, lighter trigger pull. Tritium night sights are now an option. Front cocking serrations were added for a more positive grip during press-check, and the polymer frame has its stainless steel chassis system embedded in the polymer-frame for steel-on-steel contact between frame and slide.
Spiffy Specs
The Performance Center Ported M&P 45 Shield 2.0 has an overall length of only 6.5", and weighs a meager 22.6 oz., making it the proverbial pocket cannon. The stainless steel ported barrel is 3.3". The stainless steel slide is dovetailed for both front and rear tritium night sights and has both front and rear cocking serrations.
The slide is finished is black Armornite and frame in matte black. The gun ships with two magazines: one standard flush fit 6+1 and an extended 7+1.
There’s More!
To keep your 45 Shield 2.0 running at top efficiency, a Performance Center branded cleaning kit is included. The kit comes complete with a nifty collapsible cleaning rod with rotating T-handle. Ten cotton cleaning patches, a nylon cleaning brush, bronze bore brushes and nylon jags are also included (.22 cal./9mm/.38/,.357 cal., .40/10mm and .45 cal.). Nylon slotted tips round out the kit components. All cleaning supplies fit in a compartmentalized zippered nylon case.
MSRP is $623. For more information, go to: http://www.smith-wesson.com