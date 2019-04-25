The mere words “Performance Center” blended with the moniker S&W, brings a wry smile across the lips of those who know a thing or two about guns. They realize they’re in store for something special; where guns are given the highest attention to detail with options only available from the “Center.” These guns are the crown jewel of S&W.



A few years ago, S&W took their full-sized, polymer-framed, striker-fired M&P pistols and transformed them into perfect concealed carry pistols by slimming their profile and lightening their weight, giving us the Shield 2.0.