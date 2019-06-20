Advanced Cleaning Kit
Real Avid’s Advanced Cleaning Kit keeps everything you need to clean your pistols together in a neat package. From .22/9mm/.38/.357/.40 and .45 caliber, you’ll have everything you need to keep your gun clean.
A Next Gen cleaning mat allows you to clean anywhere without the risk of spilling solvents or staining any temporary “work surfaces” such as the kitchen table. This kit contains scrappers, caliber-specific bore brushes and jags, large and small slotted tips, patches, a premium brass rod, detailing picks and brushes, a nylon brush, an ergonomic handle and straight and angled picks. It’s all there in a conveniently packaged kit.
Real Avid makes it real easy to clean your guns. MSRP for the Master Cleaning Kit is $39.99.
For more info: www.realavid.com