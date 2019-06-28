Rocky Times On Horizon For Gun Owners, Industry

But LaPierre survived that alleged effort and North departed, stepping down as president.



The organization is being investigated by the New York State attorney general’s office, and earlier this week, LaPierre announced a shutdown of live broadcasts via NRA-TV. Here’s LaPierre’s statement to members:



“As many of you may know, we have been evaluating if our investment in NRATV is generating the benefits needed. This consideration included the return on investment and the cost and the direction of the content. Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment.



“So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming. Whether and when we return to ‘live’ programming is a subject of ongoing analysis.



“The NRA will continue and improve our service on social media channels and our flagship website, www.nra.org – your trusted resource of information. Our many web sites will continue to showcase new and archived videos, as we reorganize much of this information in a way that better serves our key audiences.



“What necessitated the change now is our conclusion that our longtime advertising firm and website vendor failed to deliver upon many contractual obligations it made to our Association. The NRA will always hold our vendors to high standards and ask that they maximize their value to the Association. No exceptions.



“Looking ahead, you can expect great things from your NRA. We will energize our messaging strategy, become more cost efficient, and promote the NRA’s singular focus like never before. Simply put, our messaging strategy will advance the NRA’s core mission: to serve our members and fight for our Second Amendment.”



www.nytimes.com/2019/06/25/us/nra-nratv-ackerman-mcqueen.html



https://home.nra.org/nra-members/



_______________________________________________________________________________