Ruger Security-9 Compact
A Compact Budget-Crusher!
Last year, Ruger released an Affordable-Care Act we could all sink our teeth into with the Security-9, a full-size, 15+1, hammer-fired 9mm. Despite an MSRP of $379, the gun actually sells for $300 … If you shop around. While many were pleased, some grumbled, wanting a compact-size gun at the same bargain price.
Ruger listened and released — what else — the Security-9 Compact. Having all the same features as the Security-9, only in a smaller stimulus package, the Compact will make savvy concealed carriers smile. Capacity is 10+1 for this budget-based boomer.
The Security-9 is a compact-size pistol, making it easier to conceal. Built around a precision machined, hard-coated, aluminum chassis with full-length rails, the Security-9 Compact uses Ruger’s tried-and-true Secure Action. It’s the same action used in Ruger’s LCP II and derived from the Ruger LCP fire control system.
A smooth, short, crisp trigger pull, combined with the positive reset, contributes to the Security-9 Compact’s accuracy and control when shooting it. The textured grip frame provides a comfortable, non-slip grip foundation for a steady hold.
The high-visibility sight system is dovetailed, with drift adjustable rear sight and fixed front sight. Sights can be easily swapped out for different color options and are available separately.
The hardened alloy steel slide has both front and rear serrations for positive grip during slide manipulation and press check
Safe And Affordable
Safety features include a bladed trigger safety, external manual safety, a neutrally balanced sear with significant engagement and strong spring tension.
A “hammer catch” helps prevent the hammer from contacting the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled. The Security-9 has a chamber witness hole for fast confirmation of chamber status.
For minimal cost, Ruger provides us the chance to afford a compact pistol with enough capacity to safely and reliably protect our families, and ourselves. It just makes sense, right? Ruger has made it a whole lot easier for us!
Specs
The Ruger Security-9 is a hammer-fired 9mm pistol built around an aluminum chassis, alloy blued steel slide/barrel and high performance glass-filled nylon frame. It has a 10+1 capacity and a 3.4" barrel. Overall length is 6.5" and width is 1.02". Height is 4.35" and weight is 21.9 oz.
The Security-9 Compact ships with two flush-fit steel magazines, making it more concealable. A finger-grip extension is also included for greater grip control. Security-9 15-round magazines also fit, but will obviously protrude from the magazine well.
The MSRP is $379, but realistically sells for much less.
For more info: http://www.ruger.com/, Ph: (336) 949-5200