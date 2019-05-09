Ruger Security-9 Compact

The Security-9 is a compact-size pistol, making it easier to conceal. Built around a precision machined, hard-coated, aluminum chassis with full-length rails, the Security-9 Compact uses Ruger’s tried-and-true Secure Action. It’s the same action used in Ruger’s LCP II and derived from the Ruger LCP fire control system.



A smooth, short, crisp trigger pull, combined with the positive reset, contributes to the Security-9 Compact’s accuracy and control when shooting it. The textured grip frame provides a comfortable, non-slip grip foundation for a steady hold.



The high-visibility sight system is dovetailed, with drift adjustable rear sight and fixed front sight. Sights can be easily swapped out for different color options and are available separately.



The hardened alloy steel slide has both front and rear serrations for positive grip during slide manipulation and press check