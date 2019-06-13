It’s In The Details

Custom features, combined with ease of operation, provide a reliable platform professionals or novices alike will appreciate and benefit from. The ported barrel reduces muzzle flip, while the lightening cuts in the slide stylishly reduce weight. The ported barrel is titanium coated and finished in gold, silver or matte black, depending on your preference.



The easy-to-rack slide is great for either small, or arthritic hands, while the Performance Center action job provides a crisp, light trigger with tactile and audible trigger reset.

The flat aluminum trigger is both serrated and skeletonized, providing better leverage and lessening felt trigger pull. Hi-Viz Litewave H3 Tritium/Litepipe Sights are included to facilitate fast target acquisition in low/no light conditions. The tactile loaded chamber indicator provides both visual and tactile chamber status for safety.



The Picatinny-style rail allows for easy mounting of any accessory light/laser, and two eight-round stainless steel magazines and a Performance Center Branded Cleaning Kit are included. The kit features a collapsible cleaning rod with rotating T-handle, cleaning patches, nylon cleaning brush, three bronze bore brushes/jags and nylon slotted tips.



MSRP is $502 for all of this plus Smith & Wesson’s Lifetime Service Policy.

For more info: www.smith-wesson.com, Ph: (800) 331-0852