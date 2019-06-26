The Greatest Honor…

Honor Flight?

Wearing red polo shirts, with most proudly displaying military ball caps of the various units and outfits, this band of brothers all served during WWII. It was 7th, June, the day after the 75th Anniversary of D-day, the largest seaborne invasion in history, and perhaps the most important invasion as well.



These WWII combat veterans were heading home after visiting the WWII Memorial, followed by festivities in Wash., D.C., where they were honored, acknowledged and pampered, as well they should have!



Called Honor Flights, these humble veterans are escorted to various ceremonies across the country where they are honored and thanked for their service. I look at the flight in a slightly different way, for it is we who have the honor to share an airplane, let alone the very air we breathe, with these WWII soldiers, marines, sailors and airmen who saved our Country.