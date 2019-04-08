The Sconce

Upstairs (gained by an iron circular staircase) resides Jeff’s office. It has a commanding view of the surrounding area and certainly gives you a sense of “commanding all you see.” I believe Jeff called it a “cupola” but can’t recall for sure. Nonetheless, this photo (supplied by Jeremy Clough) shows the very chair, desk and tools Jeff used to write much of what we’ve all read so often. I’ll shamelessly confess, to actually peek inside made me feel as if I was seeing into a place holding no small amount of history — and maybe just a touch of magic to we gun cognoscenti.



I hope this will inspire you to dig out a Cooper book from your library and re-read it. If you don’t own one — fix that. I heartily recommend the “Gargantuan Gunsite Gossip” (check Amazon.com), chock full of thousands of tidbits of Jeff’s thoughts, wisdom and observations of the world around him — not to mention the fact he challenges you to think!