The Virtually Unsnubbable J-Frame

Ammo

As you know, Smith & Wesson’s 640 Pro is chambered in .357 Magnum and so can also shoot .38 Special cartridges. For rounds that have been around as long as those two have, today’s ammunition selection provides a wide variety of options. If you prefer less thunder and lightning than .357 Magnum but still want an effective or powerful or easy-shooting or hard-hitting round, the .38 Special offerings are impressive: Federal Premium, Black Hills, and Hornady all will have great options, as will others. Despite how different these rounds are, they all fire reliably and accurately. The nice thing about a revolver is that if, on the remote chance a round doesn’t fire, just squeeze the trigger again.



With some snubbies, like the 640, you can reload using the included moon clips. Or carry another five in a Five Star Firearms speedloader. Or use speed strips or ammo carriers. Or carry loose rounds in your pocket. Lots of options!



