TRUGLO Fiber Optic Pro

The Brightest Idea Yet!

While this new sight looks boringly plain, that’s what makes it so special. This patented front sight is unobstructed, giving it the most light-gathering potential possible by not blocking the fiber optic. The fiber optic is securely fitted through two holes to and from the front sight.



Under the fiber optic lays the concave base of the front sight, only it’s lined with reflective tape to bounce any ambient light back to the fiber optic — making the red fiber optic dot appear to magically glow for the shooter. The top of the front sight is flat, which makes holding for elevation easier. The face is serrated to keep glare down to a minimum.