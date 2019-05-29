You Never Forget Your First…
No doubt about it, good, bad, or ugly — you never forget your first, well…anything. Be it first day of school, first kiss, first car or first car wreck, these firsts get etched into our brains for good reason.
While all the above make for good topics of conversation, the first I’m going to share with you is my first handgun.
An Induction…
While I had many jobs from age 14 to 21, my first real job, one I had gone to college for, was becoming a Montgomery County, Md. police officer. On September 23, 1985 I entered the Police Academy.
We graduated February 6th, after 20 weeks of intense classroom studies on law, mixed with first aid, defensive tactics, shooting, driving, scenarios and a host of other skills police officers are required and expected to know. Jack-of-all-trades is right when it comes to being a cop.
First Handgun
Now remember, this was the mid-eighties and most departments still issued revolvers. This was my first exposure to a handgun of any kind. I was pretty comfortable with rifles and shotguns with my hunting background, but handguns had escaped my repertoire up to that point.
Having an educated trigger-finger helped me immensely, as did knowing the fundamentals of sight alignment and sight picture, timed with a decent trigger-pull. I still remember shooting at the white blank silhouette target and our instructors telling us to shoot at an imaginary spot for six rounds.
A Ruger Remembrance
I remember our class getting issued Ruger Security-Six revolvers, chambered in .38 Special, like it was yesterday. We were given brand new, long, yellow cardboard shipping cartons, complete with the black Ruger on the left side, and emblem in the middle.
Inside was a 4" stainless steel Ruger Security-Six, wrapped in plastic. It even had our department badge engraved on the left-side opf the frame. Man, this was cool! The Security-Six had fixed sights, perfect for the rigors of police work.
Rotations
Our class of 40 recruits was broken down into four squads We started a series of mini- “rotations” — shooting, driving, street tactics and defensive tactics, for three days each. This was just a warm-up for full “rotations” which were a full week. We were grateful for the “real police” classes, as sitting in a classroom all day learning law was tedious, at best.
As far as shooting was concerned, we shot thousands of rounds. Many soft-fingered recruits got blisters, but, as a wise instructor said, “Shooting is the least used skill in police work, but it’s also the most important — one that could save your life!”
A Transition
Five short years later, we transitioned to the Berretta 92D, a DAO 9mm. The Berretta factory was in Accokeek, MD and our governor at the time made the decision for us, the MD State Police, and neighboring Prince Georges County police, the three largest departments in the state. We could have any guns we wanted — as long as they were Berettas. I was learning early how politics play into life.
A Love Affair
I had five years with my Ruger Service-Six and I learned how to get pretty good with it too. I learned about shooting double-action and was almost as accurate that way as I was single-action. We were never allowed to shoot single-action, though — never! Cops shoot DA, period.
This revolver started my love affair for handguns, one growing and expanding immensely over the years. While I could never give up rifles, and to a lesser extent, shotguns — or even muzzleloaders for that matter — handguns are a favorite.
While loving semi-autos and double-action revolvers, as well as single-shot handguns, my hands down favorite handguns are single-action revolvers. Their simplicity, strength and good manners appeal to me. Like an old farm horse, you know them and they know you — so there’s no fuss.
Ruger Affair
Since my first handgun was a Ruger, I admit to being partial to them, as 90 percent of my guns carry the Ruger label. I’ve got plenty, too, from .22s to .480 Ruger, and even a converted .475 Linebaugh built from a Ruger. And yup, I probably have everything in between too. Yeah, that first Ruger revolver cooked my goose, and then some.
Amazing how a single revolver can influence a man. I still have that special gun — my first. The county I worked for allowed us to buy our revolvers after transitioning to the Berettas. Every time I pull it from the safe it releases a flood of memories, like a continuous loop video of times and places and events.
Act II
I wore the badge for 27 years and have been retired for seven now. I’m in my second phase of life and hope to make more memories with the guns in my safe — all because of a single Ruger Service-Six.
You fellow firearm aficionados understand, I know.
Ain’t life grand?
You bet.