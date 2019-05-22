ZEV 9mm replacement barrels have the reputation as the most accurate on the market. ZEV designs call for extremely tight tolerances and the barrel bores are some of the most precise in the industry. ZEV uses pre-hardened chromium 416R stainless steel originally designed for use in match-grade rifle barrels. This material provides high tensile strength and toughness to withstand typical chamber pressures. Every barrel is cut rifled, inspected for groove dimensions, then double honed (rough and finish) until a minimum surface finish of 16 RA is reached. Barrels threaded 1/2x28 are available and the type used in my ZEV experience.