ZEV’ing up the GLOCK experience
ZEV Technologies' Barrel, Frame, Trigger, Mag Funnel
It would make no sense and strike as arrogant...
...to assume refinements to GLOCK striker-fired handguns would not benefit the user after nearly 40 years of being on the market. Firearm evolution is a slow, tedious matter at times with breakthroughs and improvements coming in bits and pieces influenced by a multitude of factors such as manufacturing techniques, metallurgy, cartridge improvements, technology, market forces (i.e. capitalism) and countless other factors as experienced in individual countries and cultures. ZEV Technologies is leading the way in providing enhanced replacement components for GLOCK handguns.
A ZEV-reworked GLOCK with a Trijicon SRO mounted.
ZEV was started with a focus on competitive shooters, pioneering the first drop-in replacement triggers for GLOCK. This quickly expanded to a plethora of GLOCK parts including slide, barrel, sights and frame modifications. ZEV built its business with the philosophy any part it made had to be the best product of its type available on the market. Over time, ZEV expanded from a competitive customer base to elite military and law enforcement and ultimately any customer wanting to improve their factory GLOCK.
GLOCK aftermarket parts and accessories are starting to rival their AR and 1911 counterparts: ZEV Technologies is a big reason for this.
My own experience with ZEV centered on a GLOCK upgraded via a ZEV slide, barrel, magazine funnel and trigger. ZEV stainless steel slides are machined from a single billet of 17-4 stainless steel to tighter tolerances than factory slides for increased consistency in barrel lock-up and improved accuracy. ZEV slides are designed to weigh less in order to reduce reciprocating impulses and allow for faster more accurate strings of fire. An important part of the ZEV slide is the optic cut for mounting a Trijicon RMR or recently introduced SRO. A Trijicon SRO was mounted for this review.
A factory GLOCK shown next to ZEV’d up version.
ZEV 9mm replacement barrels have the reputation as the most accurate on the market. ZEV designs call for extremely tight tolerances and the barrel bores are some of the most precise in the industry. ZEV uses pre-hardened chromium 416R stainless steel originally designed for use in match-grade rifle barrels. This material provides high tensile strength and toughness to withstand typical chamber pressures. Every barrel is cut rifled, inspected for groove dimensions, then double honed (rough and finish) until a minimum surface finish of 16 RA is reached. Barrels threaded 1/2x28 are available and the type used in my ZEV experience.
You could not perform a ZEV improvement without a trigger pack … After all, this is what started it all for ZEV. ZEV created the market for upgrade triggers for GLOCK. Beginning two years ago, ZEV revamped their entire product line. ZEV combined thousands of hours of design/engineering with hundreds of thousands of rounds of testing to create an even better replacement trigger package.
ZEV’s years of real world experience and research creates components to enhance the user experience with standard GLOCKs.
My ZEV’d up GLOCK lived up to expectations on the range. The ZEV improved GLOCK did not compromise reliability via tighter tolerances. The ZEV trigger is the perfect interface between shooter and handgun. The increased accuracy, thanks to the ZEV barrel and slide, was evident. The ability to securely mount a Trijicon SRO appreciated. One can get spoiled with ZEV performance versus weapons not so graced.
Learn more at ZEV Technologies.