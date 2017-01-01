Face Books…The Real Story

By Tank Hoover

“Read any good books lately?” is a common question asked from mystery-stranger to close-knit buddy.

I love books, especially the walking-talking kind. Huh? Yep! The way I see it, people are like books in that we all have a story to tell. For me, nothing’s better than meeting a total stranger and turning their pages, peeling back layer after layer as it were, exposing the hidden stories of their life, as we chat.

Airports in particular are great places to read quick books. Layovers, hopper flights or further travel allows us to read as much or as little as we want. Some books don’t want to be “read” so it’s best to leave them alone.

Others have simply splendid stories that stir our imagination heart and soul, making us feel good with their stories, lives and activities, as they open up. Like any good periodical, we can live vicariously through them, experiencing the good, the bad or ugly, as the case may be.

The huge 65″ Yukon Moose that made my eyes bulge in the airport. Hayly’s mom accompanied a friend on this successful hunt.

Chance Meeting?

Although I was going home with an un-punched tag, it was time to get back to my family after a great visit and hunt in Idaho. While talking with my buddies in the airport, I noticed a gift shop and figured I would take advantage and procure something for my daughter.

Not having the foggiest idea what to get her, I asked the store clerk, “What would a college age girl like?” when it happened. Out of nowhere came a voice, “Get her a coffee mug. She can drink from it or keep pens and pencils in it for her desk.”

This made a lot of sense, so I bought a nice ceramic “Idaho” mug with the silhouette of a moose on it. Perfect!

When I got behind the security gate I started a conversation with my college-age gift adviser. Turns out she hails from Alaska, which really piqued my curiosity. Wow! I just love anything about Alaska and Hayly fit the bill.

She hunts and fishes and shared a picture of a huge 65″ Yukon moose her mom and a friend recently shot while float hunting. Yowsers!

Lastly, she told me her dad was an Alaskan State Trooper for 23 years and had been killed in the line of duty handling a disturbance call along with another trooper. This nightmare scenario cut through me like a knife!

Being a retired cop, having served 27 years, I get to reap the benefits of retirement while pursuing a second career I love, giving me a second chance on life. I also have a daughter the same age as Hayly. I’ll admit a twinge of guilt and sorrow passed through me for Hayly’s dad not getting the chance to enjoy what so many work so hard for.

“My daddy’s an Alaskan State Trooper!” This picture just melts ol’ Tank’s heart.

Moving On With a Smile

It’s not hard to imagine yourself in the same situation when you’re staring into the mirror we call life, especially when it comes to other people who have been on “the job.” There’s a kinship that bonds total strangers together, tighter than any epoxy.

Just as hunters, shooters and fisherman bond, cops do too, only more so. We watch each other’s backs, especially when something happens to one of our own. Add the other outdoor interests and a real connection was in the making.

When you add all the similarities Hayly shared with me, I knew I was experiencing something special. She reminded me of my own daughter. Both are smart, pretty and have the world at their fingertips to flourish. Despite her loss, she was moving forward with a smile on her face, just as her daddy would want her to, and as I would want my own daughter to, if anything should ever happen to me.

I got on the plane for my connector flight in Salt Lake City, feeling good about my trip and even better about what I just experienced in the Pocatello airport.

Hayly’s dad shared his love of the outdoors with his girls.

Good Books Are Everywhere

After thinking about my chance encounter, I thought it was a wonderful story and one that puts a smile on my face. It’s also one I would have never “read” if I didn’t strike up a conversation, or if Hayly hadn’t so cheerfully volunteered her opinion to me.

Talking to someone and learning about them is so much better than staring at your cell phone, although having access to some great pictures sure makes the story telling even better.

Hayly and her dad with her first moose shot with a Kimber 7mm Magnum.

Memories …

Whenever I visit my daughter at her dorm and see her “moose” mug from Idaho, I’m reminded of a great trip with great friends, sharing spectacular country, views, food and experiences. I’m also reminded of a special girl with a wonderful attitude who lives the life I can only dream of in Alaska hunting, fishing and absorbing memories of her own, all while smiling at what life has to offer, making her mom proud.

So drop the cell phone and read a good book. you just may be surprised at how good it is!

Check Back Each Wednesday For More Think Tank Articles