Affordables: The Ubiquitous Raven

The idea for this little series began in a phone conversation with His Eminence Roy, in which it was mentioned we get letters asking to see some “affordable” guns, classics, most no longer in production, but still on the market and useable. Those guns gracing the lower shelf in the used gun cabinet at your local gun store. This first entry in our group of affordables is a pistol no longer made, but is very much available at gun shops everywhere. Usually priced in the “pocket-change” category, it’s the Raven .25 Auto.



Between 1970 and 1991, around two million of them were made. Production ended with the death of owner George Jennings and a disastrous fire at the original factory. In the next year 1992 it was made again by a new company, Phoenix Arms but was discontinued in 1998. The number produced by Phoenix is not known. Either way you look at it though, there are a lot of them out there.