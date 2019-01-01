Avoiding Crimp Failures

Jacketed Vs. Cast

Crimping a jacketed bullet is quite different from crimping a lubricated cast bullet, and if you load both, the use of two different crimpers is invariably required. This is primarily due to lubricated cast bullets possessing, and needing, deeper crimp grooves than those found on jacketed bullets.



Since jacketed bullets tend to have shallow crimp grooves, the builder needs to use a crimp die with shallow crimping characteristics. Otherwise, the die will try — unsuccessfully — to push the forward edge of the case too deeply into the jacketed bullet’s shallow crimp groove. This results in a bulge just below the crimp. You’ve likely seen this in some hand-loaded rounds, and even in some factory loads. This reduces neck tension, compromising the strength of the crimp.



However, the same die used to crimp jacketed bullets will usually lack the ability to really bend the mouth of the cases into the cast bullet’s deeper crimp groove. This is a necessity when crimping lubricated cast bullets against the forces of major recoil.



There’s also the matter of the crimp groove’s contour, especially on cast bullets. You’re looking at whether the bottom half of the crimp groove is abrupt enough to allow an aggressive crimper to produce a crimp capable of hanging on to the bullet during heavy recoil. Some of the older cast bullet designs use very steep crimp grooves, and these are far less effective at holding against heavy recoil than one more abrupt and less steep.



The bottom of the crimp groove should be contoured more like a “hand hold” as opposed to a steep and consequently slippery surface allowing the bullet to wedge its way out of crimp during recoil. Steep crimp grooves such as found on many early SWC bullets are old designs popularized by those using a single assembly die to seat and crimp the bullet at the same time. This used to be a fairly standard assembly technique.