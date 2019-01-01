Behind Enemy Lines: Sterling Hayden's Registered Magnum

A Registered Magnum

Hayden’s personal sidearm of choice was the relatively new Smith & Wesson .357 registered Magnum, a gift from his uncle before his deployment. According to Hayden, that uncle was also a part-time firearms instructor for the New York State Police.



In his critically acclaimed and introspective 1963 autobiography, Wanderer, Hayden describes himself as a new Marine officer reporting for duty in Italy: “He stood six foot five in his leather jumping boots and weighed close to 230 lbs. A British parachute emblem and a small American flag were neatly stitched to the sleeves of his combat jacket. There was also the conventional military insignia, and a .357 Magnum revolver strapped to his thigh.” No other clue or rationale is given as to why Hayden chose to carry the big S&W over the M1911. Perhaps fans of wheel guns and high-velocity handgun cartridges need none.



At any rate, Hayden, like many of us, found it easier to acquire a great gun than to hold onto it. He reluctantly sold the pistol to a fellow OSS officer in his unit so he could visit his wife, the legendary British actress and model Madeleine Carroll, who was then a volunteer nurse at an American Army Air Force Hospital in Foggia. The officer, an Army lieutenant at the time, also carried the pistol during combat jumps and brought it home after the war. He had it restored at the S&W factory in 1954 at the suggestion of S&W representative Arch Dubia, whom he met at the National Matches that year.