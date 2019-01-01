Kimber's 10mm Super Jägare

100 Yards?

With reservations, I moved out to 100 yards. Keep in mind the 2.5 MOA dot will cover 2.5" at this distance, which is why the size of the dot in any “dot” sight is important to know. Bigger dots might cover 6" or more at that distance. I didn’t adjust the red dot for 100 yards, and just shot it as it was originally sighted-in at 25 yards.



Interestingly enough, the groups were not terribly low, but with my old eyes, I wouldn’t feel comfortable shooting at game from this distance with this trigger and sight combo. But what I did learn is in the right hands, I’ll readily admit I’m sure there are folks who could put this Kimber to work at 100 yards!



For me, the 10mm would be a good choice for hunting in the woods or where shots stayed inside 75 yards. But heck, I’ve killed a lot of boar and deer at 50 yards or less. Sometimes way less! On a lark, I went to the farm and shot steel plates off-hand out to 60 yards or so. I believe I could down a big pig with this pistol within 75 yards or so, even off-hand. I may have to do just that soon.



After running over 250 rounds through the Super Jagare there was not one failure encountered. I’ve found this to be the case with the 10mm in most platforms. I think the stout loads and big cartridge tend to run the 1911 design very reliably. And all of the factory ammo tested performed well. Modern technology is amazing and the consistency and overall high quality of virtually every factory load was impressive. It’s not exactly cheap to buy 10mm factory ammo, but you do seem to get what you pay for.



Even though I did not shoot any handloads, there are some very good bullets and loading data available. When I do load, I run Sierra, Nosler or Hornady 180-gr. bullets in quality Starline brass. There are many powders working well in the 10mm, including Blue Dot, W 231, Unique, 800-X, Universal and many others. I frequently use CCI primers. With the help of Redding’s T 7 turret press, you can crank out loads for practice, bowling pin matches, serious hunting medicine, or any other application you need. Handloaders can certainly add versatility to the 10mm Auto.