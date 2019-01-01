Smith & Wesson Meets Galloway Precision

The Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 ACP pocket pistol is almost — but not quite — awesome. Running on a miniaturized version of John Moses Browning’s inimitable linkless recoil driven action, the Bodyguard packs as much power as possible into a truly tiny package. Unlike many .380 pocket guns, the S&W Bodyguard has the same sorts of features and controls you might find on a proper full-sized combat handgun. This aspect alone sets the little gun apart from its peers.



The Bodyguard is legitimately tiny. Weighing a paltry 12 oz. empty and sporting an overall length of only 5.3", the Bodyguard will ride comfortably in the palm of your hand or the front pocket of a pair of jeans. Both front and rear sights are drift-adjustable and cut from stainless steel. The 2.75" barrel is stainless steel and the frame is lightweight polymer. The gun is also available with the niftiest integral laser sight.



What most appeals to me about the Bodyguard are the controls. The gun has a pushbutton magazine catch in the same spot as a 1911, as well as a slide release comparably oriented. There’s also a nice crisp manual safety activated with the thumb of the strong hand when firing right handed. If you want it you can use it. If you don’t, then just leave it switched off. Everything is easy to access and intuitive to use.



The trigger, however, is an altogether different beastie.



The Bodyguard sports a long, thick, heavy DA trigger. This design offers an added measure of safety for a pocket pistol and provides a second strike capability should your day end up extra-sucky. However, it’s really long and heavy. The weight itself is not particularly onerous but the length of pull is, conservatively, about 12 feet. You pull and pull and pull and eventually the trigger breaks, but you have to work for it. Enter Galloway Precision.