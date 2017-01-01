Fed. Court Nixes ‘Good Cause’ Requirement In D.C., But Now What?

By Dave Workman

When the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued a permanent injunction against enforcement of a “good reason” requirement to obtain a concealed carry permit in Washington, D.C., it was not the end of a battle, but the latest chapter.

The 31-page ruling in Wrenn v. District of Columbia and Grace v. District of Columbia contained language that caused Second Amendment and concealed carry advocates to cheer. The court told the District of Columbia that its “good reason” requirement for obtaining a concealed carry permit violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

The city has initially decided to continue requirement, but legal experts are watching this situation closely.

What happens now? There are at least three possibilities, maybe more. One course of action would be for the city to accept the court’s 2-1 decision and essentially adopt a “shall issue” permit system, which isn’t likely.

A second option would be for the city to request an en banc hearing before the entire Appeals Court bench. The court could then accept the motion or tell the city no.

A third option would find the city petitioning the Supreme Court for review, and the high court has been dodging the issue of concealed carry outside the home for seven years.

The decision was authored by Judge Thomas Beall Griffith, who was joined by Senior Judge Stephen F. Williams. Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson dissented.

Second Amendment Foundation founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb was happy with the ruling, and one big reason is that Wrenn is a SAF case.

Writing for the majority, Judge Griffith noted that, “At the Second Amendment’s core lies the right of responsible citizens to carry firearms for personal self-defense beyond the home, subject to longstanding restrictions…The District’s good-reason law is necessarily a total ban on exercises of that constitutional right for most D.C. residents. That’s enough to sink this law under (the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court’s Heller ruling).”

He also noted that the District had written its gun law in a way that seemed “almost uniquely designed to defy” the language of the 2008 Heller ruling that struck down the District’s handgun ban.

“The good-reason law,” Judge Griffith wrote, “is necessarily a total ban on most D.C. residents’ right to carry a gun in the face of ordinary self-defense needs…”

“At the Second Amendment’s core lies the right of responsible citizens to carry firearms for personal self-defense beyond the home, subject to longstanding restrictions,” the judge observed. “The District’s good-reason law is necessarily a total ban on exercises of that constitutional right for most D.C. residents. That’s enough to sink this law under (the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court’s Heller ruling).”

“To read the majority opinion and not come away convinced that such ‘good reason’ or ‘good cause’ requirements are just clever ways to prevent honest citizens from exercising their rights is not possible,” Gottlieb stated. “To say we are delighted with the ruling would be an understatement. We are simply more encouraged to keep fighting, winning firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time.”

New CCW Numbers In, And They Are Stunning

More than 16.3 million American adults are currently licensed to carry concealed, and that number may be modest, according to a new report from Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) John Lott, who will be talking about the new numbers at the Gun Rights Policy Conference Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Dallas.

He recently released the CPRC annual report titled “Concealed Carry Permit Holders Across the United States: 2017.” Among the revelations was that between July 2016 and July 2017, a record 1.83 million more Americans obtained licenses. That number eclipsed the previous record—set the previous year—of 1.73 million new license/permit holders.

Eleven states can boast that more than 10 percent of the adult population is licensed to carry. The 61-page report identified those states as Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Utah. Three states—Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania—each have more than 1.2 million active carry licenses in circulation. Four counties in Pennsylvania have between 30 and 50 percent of the adult populations legally packing, according to Lott’s report.

Coincidental to the revelations in the CPRC report was the launch of a White House petition by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) calling for support of the proposed National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (HR 38). If you haven ‘t signed this online petition, now is a good time. They need 100,000 signatures by Aug. 17.

The VCDL is the group that sued Katie Couric for defamation over some questionable editing in a documentary she reported about guns. A judge tossed that lawsuit in May, but not until after hordes of gun owners criticized Couric and the documentary’s producer for what they argued was intentionally misleading the public.

Here’s something that will be hard to misrepresent, however. According to the CPRC report, “Permits for women and blacks are increasing much faster than they are for men and whites.” Here’s a more detailed breakdown: In 2016, the report says, “women made up 36% of permit holders in the 14 states that provide data by gender. Eight states had data from 2012 to 2016 and they saw a 326% faster increase in permits among women than among men.”

“From 2012 to 2016,” the report continued, “in the five states that provide data by race over that time period, the number of black people with permits increased 30% faster than the number of whites with permits. Asians appear to be the group that has experienced the largest increase in permitted concealed carry.”

So much for the allegation from the gun control lobby that only white guys are packing iron.

Even Lott admits his estimate could be light because of all the states that no longer require a permit to carry openly or concealed. “Constitutional carry” has been adopted by at least a dozen states. And what about the small but growing number of people who openly carry sidearms?

Lott also estimates that “at least 688,230 permits are ‘non-residential,’ some of which are issued to people who already have concealed handgun permits from their home states. Most of these nonresidential permits are issued by Utah (454,112) and Florida (223,202).”

Florida, Where They Call It ‘Dope’ For A Reason

There’s a guy in Florida who may have just set a new standard for stupidity, and that’s not a good thing.

According to the Miami Herald, this 35-year-old fellow was ripped off…of his cocaine and some cash from his car. And just what did this model citizen do when he discovered the loss? He called the sheriff, of course, and told them exactly what had been stolen.

The newspaper said our hero told the first deputy on the scene that “he was a drug dealer and that someone had broken into his vehicle while it was parked, taking about $50 and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.” When the deputy looked in his car, he found some traces of white powder, along with a crack rock.

What does a guy get for this kind of honesty? Arrested for cocaine possession, possessing drug paraphernalia and something called “resisting an officer without violence,” that’s what. Not to worry. He was held on $4,000 bail and later released.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dc-appeals-court-strikes-down-good-reason-ccw-law–saf-300493768.html

http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jul/25/dc-law-requiring-good-reason-carry-handgun-rejecte/

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/national-reciprocity-nations-17-million-concealed-handgun-permit-holders

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3004915

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/katie-couric-beats-defamation-lawsuit-gun-documentary-1009142

http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article162323298.html

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles