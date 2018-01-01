Federal Premium Personal Defense Ammo: “Technology Is Our Lifeblood

By Tank Hoover

Federal Ammunition’s very existence is owed to the continued technological improvements that have been blasting down our barrels since 1922. Founding President Charles L. Horn dedicated his life to the continued advancement of ammunition, and it’s carried on for nearly 100 years. Thank You, Federal!

Ballistic Bravado

Larry Head, director and chief engineer of handgun ammunition at Federal Premium states, “Ideal bullet performance is a round that stops a threat by expanding to a large diameter to cause the maximum amount of tissue damage and penetrates deep enough to reach vital organs.”

Today, the white coat lab “squints” at Federal Premium have been beating their ballistic brains together in their quest for developing the ultimate self-defense ammunition. Filling every niche possible, here’s what Federal has to offer:

Personal Defense Hydra-Shok DEEP

Federal Hydra-Shok has been instrumental in stopping bad guys since 1989. The notched jacketed, non-bonded lead core with unique center post, hollowpoint design was a huge step from the then-traditional cup-and-core ammunition. The Hydra-Shok provided better penetration and consistent threat-stopping expansion than other bullets of the time.

The engineers at Federal developed a new core design, giving Federal Hydra-Shok DEEP up to 50 percent deeper penetration than original Hydra-Shok bullets. A more robust center post was designed to provide better integrity and performance through barriers. Recent testing displayed 15″ of penetration in bare ballistic gelatin: Optimal according to FBI standards.

Personal Defense Hydra-Shok Low Recoil

As the name states, this is Federal’s famed Hydra-Shok, but loaded with less recoil to produce less muzzle-rise to get on target faster with similar performance.

Personal Defense HST

This specially designed hollowpoint won’t clog when passing through a variety of materials, while the bullet jacket and core hold together to provide nearly 100 percent weight retention and penetrate even the toughest materials.

Personal Defense HST Micro

This line provides consistent expansion, optimum penetration and superior terminal performance with bullet weights and propellants optimized for the most efficient cycling and accuracy in subcompact handguns.

Try ’Em!

Today’s bullet technology gets better at each turn, allowing us to get the same performance with smaller calibers we get from the bigger boomers. This lessens size and total weight of our loaded carrying piece, making us more apt to carry more frequently and ultimately makes us all safer.

No matter what you’re shooting, Federal Premium’s Personal Defense line has the right ammunition for optimal performance.

For more info: Federal Premium Ammunition, Ph: (800) 379-1732.

https://www.federalpremium.com