Federal Syntech Action Pistol Ammunition

In the American Eagle line, Syntech Action Pistol is designed for the action of the shooting sports and loaded to power factor requirements with heavy, flatter-nosed bullets for reliable knock-downs on steel targets. Like all Syntech loads, this features the Total Syntehtic Jacket (TSJ), preventing metal-on-metal contact between the bullet and barrel. Available in 9mm (150-grain), .40 S&W (205-grain) and .45 Auto (220-grain).

(800) 379-1732
www.americanhandgunner.com/company/federal-premium-ammunition

