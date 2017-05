The Fenix FD41 is fitted with an optical lens with total reflective coating. A revolving focus ring moves the head and optical lens forward and backward from the LED, which regulates the focus between spotlight and floodlight. It delivers a max output of 900 lumens and an effective beam distance of 340 meters. Additional details include a tactical tail switch and stainless steel side switch.

