Fenix HL40R Headlamp

HL40R is an all-round rechargeable focusing headlamp, emitting a max output of 600 lumens. With a rotary focusing design, it satisfies up-close and far-reaching lighting demands. It features Micro USB port, fitted with a built-in 2000mAh Li-polymer battery and four charging and discharging indicators. Additionally, the integrated metal body, overlapping headband, IP66-rated protection, enable the HL40R to be used while hiking, camping, searching, photographing and more.

