Fenix TK75

The TK75 from Fenix is a rechargeable flashlight boasting a maximum output of 5,100 lumens and distance of 850m. The innovative rechargeable battery holder comes with a Micro USB port, powered by four 18650 batteries. Fitted with four Cree XHP35 HI LED, the TK75 flashlight goes the distance in power and versatility to satisfy various lighting demands. Dual stainless steel switches offer user-friendly output selection of six brightness levels and two flash modes.

