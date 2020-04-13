First Look: Ranch Products 10mm Clips

“Mooning?”

“Mooning” means an entirely different thing when you’re talking about revolvers — as opposed to intoxicated college students. Ranch Products, makers of “moon” clips of every sort imaginable for more years than I can count, is offering the 10mm clips for the new generation of S&W Model 610 10mm revolvers seeing a resurgence. I like these clips because you can load them with your human-being fingers rather than a fancy mooner or de-mooner tool.

They show the usual high-quality and consistency Ranch Products is known for and you’d be nuts not to buy a few dozen if you’re lucky enough to have one of the new 10mm S&W sixguns. Look to Ranch Products for about every other moon clip size you could ever need too!

For more info: www.ranchproducts.com.