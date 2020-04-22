It’s hard to pick out one “best” new revolver from any of the makers today, but at least with Taurus it was easy for me to like the Defender 856. Essentially a classic 856 small-frame model with some enhancements, the Defender stands out with the VZ grips and 3″ barrel. In .38 Special, with a 6-round cylinder, it’s also got an orange front “Night Sight” and fixed rear.

At 35 oz. it’s not a lightweight, but I’ve long found the combination of a few extra ounces and a 3″ barrel can turn a small-frame revolver into a track-driver. Outfits like Galloway Precision can work the actions to smooth them, and you end up with a very nice revolver. Taurus has been working hard lately and have moved into their new manufacturing facility. Look forward to more fun offereings and a continuing commitment to quality from them. MSRP is $477 for the Taurus.

For more info: www.taurususa.com.