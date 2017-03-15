Flub-a-dub-dub: Seattle’s ‘Gun Violence Tax’ Falls Short Of Forecast

By Dave Workman

Two years ago, when the City of Seattle decided to get cute with gun owners by hastily adopting a “gun violence tax” that charges $25 for each retail firearm sale and five cents for each round of centerfire ammunition sold in the city, the anti-gunners behind this idea predicted it would raise between $300,000 and $500,000 annually.

That money would ostensibly go toward research to reduce “gun violence.”

Several things happened, almost immediately. The city was sued by the National Rifle Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Second Amendment Foundation, along with two retail gun dealers. It is the first time in history that all three of these groups have partnered in a single legal action.

They accused the city of violating the state’s 34-year-old preemption law, alleging that the tax is really a gun control measure, not a simple B&O or sales tax. The plaintiffs lost at the trial court level and immediately appealed. The appeals court booted the issue up to the state supreme court.

One of the gun shops involved in the lawsuit moved out of the city, taking its B&O and sales taxes with it.

And then in the spring of 2016, SAF and its publication, TheGunMag.com, filed a Public Records Act request to learn how much the city had collected. Seattle refused to release that information, claiming it would violate the privacy of the few firearms retailers in town. SAF and the publication sued.

In mid-March, the city announced that it had collected “less than $200,000.” But how much less, it wouldn’t specify. The plaintiffs said that wasn’t good enough. SAF invited other local news outlets to join or at least support the lawsuit, which is a First Amendment issue.

But the legal action did prove something. The original forecast was pie-in-the-sky, and now the city is reluctant to reveal just how far off base it was. “Less than $200,000” covers a lot of financial real estate, and in this case, it’s rocky terrain.

Adding insult to injury, the city admitted to the Seattle Times that instead of spending any of the tax revenues to start its “gun research” project, the city council took $275,000 out of the general fund to bankroll the project.

Did anyone think this would turn out differently? Evidently not many Seattle Times readers, because the reaction has been pretty negative.

Putting this into perspective might be educational. Seattle — the same city that wants to tax law-abiding gun owners to pay for research into crimes they didn’t commit — has a couple of other claims to fame. It’s a “sanctuary city” that doesn’t cooperate with immigration officials, and it has created something of a magnet program for drug abusers by launching a “safe injection site” effort.

You know what a “safe injection site” is. That’s where drug addicts can have a safe, clean place to shoot up without facing arrest. It gets better. The junkies must supply their own drugs, which means they’re out there probably committing burglaries and car prowls to finance their habits, though police statistics show car prowls and other property crimes are apparently down compared to last year during the first three months.

National Wildlife Refuge System Hits Milestone

Here’s a shout-out to the National Wildlife Refuge System, which this year celebrates its 114th anniversary of preserving wildlife habitat that provides access for hunting, fishing and other recreational and educational opportunities to the public.

Best of all, a lot of you guys help pay for it through purchasing federal duck stamps. Anybody out there who looks down their noses at outdoorsmen and women, get ready to choke on your tofu.

According to a news release from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, “Hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities contributed more than $144.7 billion in economic activity across the United States. Refuges, it says, “pump $2.4 billion into the economy and support more than 35,000 jobs.”

Best part of the story is that the refuge system was launched by that great cowboy president, Theodore Roosevelt, when he created the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida back in 1903. Teddy liked to shoot stuff, but like all good hunters, he was also a genuine conservationist.

Today, there are 566 refuges and 38 wetlands management districts. The system manages more than 850 million acres of public land, from Alaska to Florida. Hunting is allowed on 372 refuge units and fishing is permitted on 308 units. Beat that with a stick!

Oh, So You DO Need An AR-15 After All?

When three masked burglars burst into a house in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, they encountered the son of the homeowner, and he just happened to be armed.

According to published reports, there was a brief exchange of words followed by several shots fired by the homeowner’s son. He nailed all three of the burglars, two of whom were reportedly armed, one with a knife and the other with brass knuckles. They lost.

Most press accounts — except for the one initially published by CNN — confirmed that the son was armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. And this brings us around to the question that anti-gunners are fond of asking, as if to confuse the public and leave gun rights proponents befuddled.

Who needs and AR-15? Turns out that any homeowner who might be confronted by a multiple-man burglary crew might need one, that’s who. In this case, the three bandits brought a knife and brass knucks to a gunfight.

The downside of this caper is that all three decedents were teens, ages 16, 17 and 18, who obviously made a very poor choice. But wearing masks would have concealed that fact from the homeowner’s son.

And there is something else. A 21-year-old woman identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez was arrested and is facing three murder charges under an Oklahoma statute that allows someone to be charged with murder, even if they didn’t personally kill anyone, if they are involved in a caper resulting in a death.

She allegedly was the driver who dropped off the three teens to pull the job. Shortly after the fatal confrontation, she turned herself in to the police.

