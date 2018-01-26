FMG Publications Proudly Presents 2018 SHOT Show Auction Handgun

One of One American Handgunner

Handgun Heritage Tribute The iconic Model 29 series from Smith &Wesson and the classic .44 Magnum cartridge represents an important stepping stone in American handgun heritage. This legendary design’s historical significance lends itself perfectly to the full coverage Class A engraving from S&W’s Custom Firearms Engraving Shop. Altamont’s bonded ivory custom grips enrichen this world-class “One-Of-One” revolver.

The fully carved “Tom Threepersons” field holster from Karla Van Horn of Purdy Gear Leather evokes the spirit of the Old West — while still being as timely and modern as S&W’s newest generation of Model 29 revolvers.

FMG’s partnership with the NSSF helped to assure the creation of this uniquely memorable firearm. We’re proud of our role helping to assure future freedoms for the shooting sports.

The Gun:

Smith & Wesson

Model 29-10, 6.5″ barrel, in .44 Magnum.

Engraved by the Custom Firearms Engraving Shop under the umbrella of the S&W Performance Center, overseen by Tony Miele. It’s full coverage, Class A, with rich, complete ornamentation, highlighted with solid gold precious metal inlays.

Engraver:

David A. Misiaszek

Photos: The Imagesmith, LLC

Bidding open until January 26, 2018

Visit: www.huntingheritagetrust.org for more information