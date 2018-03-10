From the Bench: HS Custom’s First .38 Super!

A Young Vet’s Gunsmithing Dream Comes True

By Roy Huntington

I’ve had the pleasure of helping a young veteran build his custom gunsmithing business over the past couple of years. Now, Dustin “Dusty” Housel is open for business. I’ve shared a bit of his work but wanted to show you what time, energy and great tool skills can accomplish in a short time. As of right now, Dusty is back-logged a good six months on custom 1911 work — and this gun I’m going to share with you is one of the reasons.

But first, for a bit of back-story on Dusty read this article I did on his first “official” build. https://americanhandgunner.com/dustys-1911/

A Tri-Cut

This particular gun is what’s called a “full-build” meaning creating a gun from a series of un-fitted parts. This one happens to include some custom-made pieces Dusty built using his lathe and mill — as well as hand work — in his shop. In this case, the gun started out as a Nighthawk Custom un-fitted frame and slide. The customer wanted a “COO”-sized gun, a Commander slide on an Officers ACP frame — in .38 Super, no less. And, he wanted the slide cut in a special way, called a “Tri-Cut.” Unlike a conventionally shaped 1911 slide, this one has heavy angular cuts in the top of the slide, giving it a unique sort of “triangle” top.

Dusty did plenty of careful set-up in his big mill and nailed it. He admitted it was scary — but was pleased with the result. He also made the front and rear sights to fit the special cuts he made for them. Amazing work for someone who didn’t own a mill or lathe a year ago!

The pictures show various stages of the build but not all of them. The “fire control” parts (trigger, hammer, disconnector, etc.) all need fitting, grip safety fit and blended/tuned, and a hundred other details all need to be sorted out, blended and tuned to work together. Dusty usually does test-firing once the build is complete, but not cosmetically finished.

If there’s any tweaking needing done, he does it then so the final fit and finish isn’t compromised. When things meet Dusty’s approval, the final hand finish gets done. That’s where tool marks are smoothed out, flats are made flat again, checkering finished, French borders added — basically getting the gun to the point it’s ready to be sent out for final finish.

Once everything is dialed in “just right” it gets a final cleaning in preparation for the finish. Finish options include Cerakote, classic bluing, hard chrome, NP3+ from Robar, Black Nitride (which is what this gun is getting, from Nighthawk Custom), and lots of other options.

Hands On

Check out the pictures to see a bit of what goes into something like this. I often help Dusty do the final shooting/sighting in on his builds and I have to say, this one shot like a laser beam! Check out that 25 yard target, on a 20 degree, blowy day!

If you have questions about building your own custom 1911, touch base with Dusty. I know he’d be happy to answer some questions. And who knows, you may decide to have one built just for you! A Handgunner “Hat’s Off” to Dusty and taking his dream from an idea in my garage — to a working shop!

CONTACT INFO:

https://www.facebook.com/hscustom34/

hscustom34@nullgmail.com