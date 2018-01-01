“Fit Is Foundation To Function”

By Roy Huntington

I wrote my first column on holsters for Handgunner in the Jan/Feb 1997 issue. I’ve long ago lost count of the number of holsters and associated carry products I’ve covered, used, abused, destroyed, broken, modified — or just plain threw away as garbage. Some people have “boxes” of holsters, but in my past, I had a holster “room” in the house. There was shelf after shelf of reference collection, and every single one had been used and written about. A rare handful of times over the years I’ve come away so impressed, I was left wondering how another company could possibly compete with the quality and design of the products I was reviewing at the moment.

This is one of those times.

G-Code carefully crafts products, from holsters, carry rigs, drops, packs, accessories and belts to a huge number of related products and trappings completely in the USA. Oddly enough, also since 1997, G-Code has been developing hard use, real-world products made specifically for those who honestly are on the tip of the spear. Not keyboard commandoes, thank you, but the people who actually fight the bad guys first-hand. G-Code goes to great lengths to design answers to field problems for those brave souls, assuring those pieces of equipment are made without the possibility of failure. Today, they rely on CAD/CAM technology to engineer a high level of repeatability in their production, taking advantage of technology to help keep that keen edge. Frankly, it shows.

The G-Code “2FER” range bag (rear) contains two “Bang Box” accessory boxes, caliber

patches and “Scorpion” mag pouches (rifle or pistol and with various methods of attachment).

Roy liked the mag pouches a lot and favored the paddle attachment for easy use.

The SOC holster (you can add a light cowling to the holster easily) is attached

to the MULE ISS Carry Platform (thigh rig) and rests on the Active Response

Shooter belt.

Features

I wanted to make sure what I saw initially from G-Code really lived up to my expectations, so I lived with it for about a year before writing this. I carried some products personally, loaned some out to cop friends and got the opinions of some soldiers who had put time overseas fighting. The result was a resounding 100 percent approval rating. Usually people complain about this or that but in this case, nobody bemoaned anything. And they all wanted to keep what they were using.

A key to G-Code’s success is, I think, the fact they have things set up to pretty much work with everything else. Think: Modular in the extreme. Mag pouches can piggy-back, belts hold everything, packs work in unison with gear, not simply as a method to tote it, etc. Holsters snick onto guns perfectly, fittings-fit, mag pouches — an extremely innovative design, I’d like to add — fit smoothly but securely. I admire the many options available to attach to belts, packs, MOLLE, drops, chest/vest carry — you name it. And it’s easy to swap back and forth. Did your operation needs change today? Assure your gear matches the challenges with some simple swaps. I always like to use a “family” of gear rather than a hodge-podge of this-or-that, if possible. A family works together, fits together and shares the parent company’s design elements and quality.

Left: The OSL Operational Series holster (with light)

Top: Eclipse IWB (grey)

Bottom Right: INCOG holster on the Active Response/Shooter belt

The “fuzzy” look is called “Tactical Fuzz” and helps to assure

a comfortable fit.

Some Specifics

G-Code has also assembled their “Contact” series of kits. They’re basically pre-assembled set-ups to meet a wide range of jobs, situations, operations or carry challenges. From the “Micro Chest Rig” to the comprehensive “Rapid Response Kit” you can likely find a gear-set meeting your needs.

The pics here give you a quick overview of the sorts of products G-Code offers. This is a tiny fraction of their total product line. They also offer hardware options you might need as you assemble your own kit. Prices are surprisingly affordable considering the quality you’re getting. Holsters start at an amazing $40, and go up from there depending upon your needs. The “Contact” series starts at around $155 to as much as $460 or more, if you add accessories. For we mere mortals, you could get a great, highly capable home defense chest rig for less than $200, complete with rifle and handgun Scorpion mag pouches. Add a belt/holster combo and you’re good to go. I remain impressed by G-Code’s work.

For more info: https://americanhandgunner.com/company/g-code/

G-Code Ph: (910) 455-9834

Email: support@nulltacticalholster.com

