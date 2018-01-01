Galco Extreme Tuk Holster

Galco Gunleather introduces the ExtremeTuk IWB Holster. The ExtremeTuk (ET) features a broad cowhide backing plate combined with a full-length Kydex holster pocket. This design gives the gun carrier the comfort of smooth leather that contours to the wearer’s body, along with the fast and easy draw of Kydex. The ET’s mild forward cant also eases the draw while helping conceal even large service-size pistols. Available in black, the ET is supplied with two types of interchangeable tuckable clips: a traditional clip and the Ultimate Sheath clip.

(800) 874-2526

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/galco-gunleather